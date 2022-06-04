The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere date: Is an update coming soon?

Are we getting set for some sort of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere date update in the near future? We know that it’s something that would be absolutely nice to have. It’s been a long time now since season 4 concluded and yet, Hulu has been very-much silent as to what we can expect to see from here.

While there is no official start date as of yet and there may not be one for a good while, we can at least indicate further where things stand behind the scenes.

Have you watched our full review yet for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale? If not, be sure to take a look at that below! We will have more coming for the season ahead, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss any of those.

Based on some of the information that is out there, the cast and crew are very much in the thick of filming in the Toronto area. They’ve been at it now for over three months, and hopefully this summer will be at a spot where they can start to wrap things up.

Since Hulu is not going to be the sort of service to announce a premiere date at the last minute, it feels almost impossible we’ll see the show come back this month. A premiere date in July also feels like it’s in question at this point. We’re a little more hopeful that we could see it in either August or September, but we don’t want to bank on anything with the utmost certainty for now.

What we will say is that the period from August until November/December is looking pretty outstanding. We’ve got House of the Dragon, Yellowstone, potentially this show, the start of the fall TV season, and a few other surprises potentially down the road. There’s a chance that Yellowjackets could even return either at the end of this year or in early 2023.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Is there any specific premiere date that you are targeting in your mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







