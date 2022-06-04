Succession season 4 premiere date: The key factors for HBO

Like so many of you out there, we are very-much excited to learn the Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO! Of course, we’re also well aware that patience may be required. This isn’t something that the network is going to rush, mostly because they have no real reason to do so. Production hasn’t even really got going yet!

As we get closer to the end of the year, though, some whispers may start coming out about potential dates, and there are a few different things we’re sure that the network will keep in mind here.

First and foremost, we tend to think the natural arrangement of the schedule this year matters a lot. Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on a Sunday, and HBO doesn’t tend to do midseason hiatuses with a ton of their shows. They like to instead just put out episodes weekly. We’ve never been that optimistic that a season 4 would premiere this year, but this could make it a little more unlikely.

Another factor is pretty simple: What else the network has on the air, given that they like to space out their hits to a certain extent. We know that there’s a lot the network has planned here, both in the near-future with Westworld and House of the Dragon and then after that.

Finally, there’s awards consideration to think about. This show is a continuous force come Emmy season, and we absolutely think they would want season 4 in consideration for the 2023 awards. This is why at the latest, we think the show will be on by next spring — though it could easily be before then, as well.

