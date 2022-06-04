Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: What could greatly impact it?

If you are like us, there’s a reasonable chance already that you’re eager for some Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date news. The unfortunate reality, though, is that we’re going to be waiting a good while here. There’s no incentive for Showtime at all to announce something before filming even starts!

One of the big things that we’ve heard the network say in the past is that they want season 2 to premiere this year, but there’s certainly concern at this point that this won’t happen. We also wonder already if one specific, schedule-related issue could cause them to shy away from a late December premiere.

To be specific, we are speaking here about Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year. We can’t imagine the drama being ready to air before December, and with that in mind, is Showtime really going to air a couple of episodes before squaring up against some sort of potential hiatus? It feels unlikely. They aren’t dependent on live ratings, but they also do want their show to garner attention. It’s easy to imagine Yellowjackets getting swallowed by both Christmas and New Year’s Day (which also falls on a Sunday). We almost wonder with this stuff in mind if a January 8 premiere date is just the thing that makes the most overall sense when the dust settles here.

Of course, they could also decide to just be brave and air episodes against the holidays, knowing that people will stream whenever they want. The one thing we can feel certain about is that they won’t premiere the whole season on December 25 or January 1. Can you imagine trying to market that?

