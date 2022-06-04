The Flash season 8 episode 19 spoilers: Two-part finale incoming?

Just in case you needed further confirmation that The Flash season 8 is ending in a big way, here it is. We are going to see an epic two-part finale coming later this month, and it begins with the June 22 episode “Negative, Book One.”

So what’s at the center of this one? It’s pretty simple: Team Flash doing whatever they can to take on a still-mysterious threat. Meanwhile, Iris will be back at the center of the story after being MIA in the Still Force. Everything is probably going to end on a huge cliffhanger, mostly because the writers want to keep you guessing for a little while longer.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Flash season 8 episode 19 synopsis below:

TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER – The Flash (Grant Gustin) and team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#819). Original airdate 6/22/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

By the end of this episode, we imagine we’ll understand further why the final Big Bad of the season is doing what they are. The title here on the surface seems to be a reference to the Negative Speed Force, which we imagine could serve as some sort of a clue. Also, we tend to think this villain is connected to Iris in some way; after all, there has to be a reason why she’s been stuck in so much peril!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 8 episode 19?

How do you think things are going to carry over into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

