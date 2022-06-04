Floor Is Lava season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 2 launch, is there going to be a Floor Is Lava season 3 coming to Netflix? Can you expect more episodes?

As strange as it may seem, the two questions we raise in the paragraph above are not necessarily 100% linked. We can’t speak to whether or not a season 3 will happen for Netflix’s action-packed/silly competition show, but it does seem like more episodes are coming. Season 2 may not be over as of yet!

Judging from what we heard from the end of the episodes that dropped today (ones that were largely themed around contestants from other Netflix shows like The Circle and Too Hot to Handle), there are plans for more to drop in the reasonably-near future. More than likely, there are two halves to Floor is Lava season 2 that are just being split up. We would imagine that the next batch of episodes will come a little bit later this year.

So what about a season 3? We think there’s reason for at least cautious optimism on this subject, mostly because this feels like the sort of show that would be super-easy for Netflix to make. It has a pretty specific structure and like we’re seeing with season 2, there is a way that you can use it in order to promote and showcase some of the contestants from your other shows here and there. The only challenge? Trying to build something that is bigger and more intense than anything that has been seen before. That’s not always easy, but we tend to imagine that they will figure things out in due time.

(On a side note, we like to think that Floor is Lava and Is It Cake? share some sort of universe — both are weird, wacky, and addictive to watch despite having the simplest ideas behind them imaginable.)

