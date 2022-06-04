Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 1 spoilers: Calm before the storm

Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 1 is finally set to air on Monday, and there could be something really fun at the center of it: Happiness. Or, at the very least, temporary happiness. We know that conflict is necessary for a show like this to keep going, but it’s nice that, even for a split second, you get to watch characters catch their breath and enjoy what’s in front of them.

The title for this episode is “Steal My Sunshine” and we suppose that on some level, that’s a pretty big clue that there is some ominous stuff ahead. Go ahead and check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 1 synopsis below for more:

SEASON PREMIERE – With the threat of Jones behind them, in a peaceful Roswell we find Liz (Jeanine Mason) is busy teaching while Max (Nathan Dean) lends an assist to his ex-partner on a string of recent bank robberies. Our couples are happy and thriving but a sudden storm, leaves everyone on edge about what is to come. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. Lance Anderson directed the episode written by Christopher Hollier (401). Original Airdate 6/6/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Given that this is now officially the final season of the show, we really hope the producers hit the ground running. There is a lot that will need to be accomplished over the course of the remaining episodes; not only that, there are probably new crises that will emerge. Let’s hope that one way or another, all of this builds towards a satisfying end.

