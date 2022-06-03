Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Who is the most likely to die?

As we get a little closer to Power Book II: Ghost season 3, it feels like it’s probably time to get morbid … even if we don’t really want to.

Let’s face it. The cold reality with this show is that characters die and they die often. The season 2 finale, for example, claimed multiple characters! We saw the end of the road for Mecca, further confirmation on Lauren’s fate, and then Zeke get shot by Lorenzo as he was boarding the plane. Everything hit the fan and now, we’re in a position where we gotta watch a lot of people try to work their way through the wreckage.

So moving forward, who should we be the most worried about? From this vantage point, there is really one name standing above all the others on the list: Lorenzo Tejada. Monet is going to want him dead after what happened with Zeke, and we don’t even think that the two were doing that great before this. Lorenzo spent so long in prison, and in that time she figured out a way to live her life and do business the way that she wanted to. Lorenzo is the sort of guy who is constantly going to put himself in harm’s way, and killing him off would be a way to further sever the rest of the family.

What about across the board elsewhere? We wouldn’t be surprised if at some point, Cooper Saxe did meet his demise. You gotta remember that this is a character who in theory, easily could have died four or five times already; it’s almost a miracle that it hasn’t actually happened.

Hopefully, season 3 of Ghost will premiere later this year, and we can get a few more details on what direction the story is going.

