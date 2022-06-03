Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: What are the most likely months?

Another week goes by, and it’s yet another one without a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date.

At this point, we don’t think we have to tell you that we’re confused about Amazon’s strategy for the series. They are currently filming season 4 so when you think about that, it would make perfect sense for them to go ahead and announce something more about what’s coming more immediately down the road. That just hasn’t happened yet.

Do we think that we’re going to get the John Krasinski thriller back over the next few months? We do think there are a couple of possible windows that, at least on the surface, make sense for the show to come back during.

August – We have seen the series air at some point around this in the past, and it could have a solid month here, more or less, where it controls more of the narrative. With Amazon’s big-budget Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power coming in September, we don’t see them wanting to get something else swallowed up against it. This is a period of time that makes way more sense.

October – On the flip side, do you wait and launch after Lord of the Rings? You could argue that this is a mistake since you would be airing against a lot of major-network shows. However, there could be something appealing here in that Amazon could use their newly-acquired Thursday Night Football to push the show further. If they want more ways for viewers to easily discover it, this could be a way to make it happen.

For those who have not heard as of yet, season 4 is going to be the last one for Jack Ryan but with that said, there are already discussions out there about a spin-off. There’s reason to hope for more within this universe!

When do you think the Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date will be?

