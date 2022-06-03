Dynasty season 5 episode 15 return date for Elizabeth Gillies, cast

Following tonight’s milestone 100th episode, do you want to know when Dynasty season 5 episode 15 will arrive on The CW?

It would certainly be great to be able to sit here and report that there is going to be another episode of the Elizabeth Gillies show on the air next week; however, that is not going to be the case. There is a hiatus coming and per The Futon Critic, the earliest you could see it back is on June 24.

So what is the network looking to do here? The easy answer is that they are spacing out Dynasty in order to air a good bit of it over the course of the summer. We’ve seen them do this before, so we can’t say that we’re shocked that they are doing it again. What makes this summer different is that we’re in the midst of the final year of it happening. Dynasty, like so many other CW shows, has been canceled. There’s a mass consolidation going on right now, with one of the reasons being the switch over to Warner Bros. Discovery as the new parent company. There’s a lot of different stuff poised to be explored as a result of that, and we’ll have to wait and see if we get a proper series finale.

As for when said finale could end up airing, odds are it will be for at least a good while. If we had to guess, we’d say that we’re looking at something in the range of late summer or early fall. Pending some last-minute surprise, it will air before we get around to the formal start of the fall schedule (which typically happens in October).

