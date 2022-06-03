P-Valley season 2 episode 2 air date at Starz: What’s ahead?

Following the big premiere today on Starz, it of course makes sense to want the P-Valley season 2 episode 2 air date … plus, of course, a few more details on what lies ahead.

First and foremost, we wanna remind you that Friday night is not the typical timeslot for the drama. Starz was experimenting with a different sort of launch after such a long wait between seasons. The next new episode is going to air on Starz and the app on Sunday, June 12, so you’ll have a little while longer to wait in order to check it out. Will it be worth it? We tend to think so, mostly because the Pynk is going to find itself taking on more challenges than ever.

The title for P-Valley season 2 episode 2 is “Seven Pounds of Pressure,” and you can also check out the synopsis below:

While The Pynk staff prepares for their biggest night yet, Uncle Clifford reaches a personal milestone.

So what makes this the “biggest night yet”? As the trailer put it, this is almost a re-reopening. It’s a chance to make yet another impression, and everyone involved is going to want to make sure they put their best foot forward and get some good results.

Of course, it’s possible that things could go terribly awry along the way, and that’s not just because of something that happens at the club itself. Our hope moving forward is simply that this show does find a way to capture not just viewers’ attention, but also a wider audience. There is SO much competition out there, and yet, it does still feel like P-Valley is creative enough to get to another echelon in terms of one of Starz’s larger hits.

