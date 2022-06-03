The Bachelorette photo: See Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey in promo art!

As many of you out there may now know, The Bachelorette is set to feature both Rachel Recchia as leads — a pretty dramatic change from what we’ve seen in the past! Having two people front and center could make for a really interesting season, even if ABC has not explained all that much how it is going to work.

Based on the promo art below, though, all signs point towards this being a fun, celebratory journey for the two of them — and that the show is not setting things up to be a competition between the women. For that, we are grateful. We’ve seen elements of the car motif in the campaign for this season already, so we can’t be surprised by what they’ve opted to go with here. We also don’t mind it; it’s summer, and doesn’t a road trip sell that better than almost anything?

This new season of the show will arrive on July 11, which is significantly later than most other seasons in the past. (Remember, The Bachelorette was a stable of late May/June once upon a time.) This change allows producers more time to perfect the episodes, and it also allows them to shift Bachelor in Paradise over to the fall. That spaces out the shows more, and of course makes this more of a year-round experience without stuffing four seasons into 365 days.

As for when we could see a full trailer for Gabby and Rachel’s season, odds are this is something that will be coming over the next few weeks — there will be drama, but of course a few moments where the two genuinely feel like they have each found their person.

🌹 We're going petal to the metal with Gabby Windey and @pilot__rachel this season on #TheBachelorette! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/wKvt8KxirZ — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 3, 2022

