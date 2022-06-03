Shining Girls season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the season 1 finale today, is there a chance that you will see a Shining Girls season 2 renewal at Apple TV+? Or, are we at the end of the road for the Elisabeth Moss series.

We like to start off these articles with some of the bare facts, so let’s kick things off with this: A note that for now, nothing is decided when it comes to the future here. With that being said, it feels unlikely that the story is going to continue.

For those who do not know, Shining Girls is based on the source material from Lauren Beukes, and there seems to be a pretty clear conclusion to this tale. While it would not be completely revolutionary for the TV show to venture past what we see in the book, it’s also hard to understand why there would be a pressing need for it to happen. Moss herself is also currently in production on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 and unless that is the final season, there’s a chance that she could be busy for that for at least a little while moving forward.

Ultimately, we don’t think that Apple is going to pick up more here, mostly because there’s not some pressing need to. This is a streaming service that has found some other hits elsewhere, so it does not need to force the issue here. Also, Shining Girls is not some runaway smash on the level of a Big Little Lies or True Detective, which both ended up getting additional episodes after being billed at first as a limited series. We don’t think there will be as much pressure put upon it here.

Now that we’ve said all of that, it would be nice to see the creative team come up with something new at Apple, just to keep that relationship going for a good while!

