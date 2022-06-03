iCarly season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Paramount+?

Following today’s big finale, can you expect an iCarly season 3 renewal to happen? Or, do we have to better brace for a situation where the show gets canceled? Just like you would imagine, there is a lot to work through within this piece.

So where do we start? We suppose it’s by sharing some of the news that for the time being, nothing has been confirmed on the future of the revival. We do think the season 2 finale could at least leave some people eager to see more, but eagerness does not equal us getting a chance to actually see something happen.

Sometimes, it can be hard to determine whether or not a streaming provider wants to bring a show back, and there are some notable reasons for that. Take, for starters, the simple fact that they don’t like to release viewership on each individual episode. There are also certain statistics that they look at, whether it be age demographics or retention.

From the outside looking in, we’d argue that it could go either way with this show. A lot of times, revivals are hard to gauge since viewers tend to come out in droves at first, and then fade away after the fact. We appreciate that the Miranda Cosgrove series tried to have the characters grow up as opposed to making this show strictly for the Nickelodeon crowd once again. Do we think that they could’ve pushed the envelope further than they did? Probably, and that’s because season 2 suffered from a lack of headlines. There was at least some attention given to season 1 by the mainstream press; from our vantage point, that was significantly less over the course of season 2.

Odds are, we’ll know more about the show’s future fate over the coming weeks; be sure to check back for further news when it comes to that…

