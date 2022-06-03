Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be gearing up very soon for more of Raymond Reddington’s world?

As you probably know if you are a frequent reader of this site, we love The Blacklist and more or less every part of the world. It would be awesome to dive into more of it tonight, especially given the way that last week concluded. Unfortunately, that’s just not going to happen.

Have you watched our full review for The Blacklist and the season 9 finale? If not, watch it right now below! We’ll have more reviews and theories coming on the James Spader drama, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you stay in the loop

Last week’s installment “Marvin Gerard: Conclusion” was in fact the end of this current era of the show and now, we must all sit around and collectively wait for the arrival of season 10 … which probably won’t be for a while. The Blacklist is not on the NBC fall schedule and with that, our general feeling is that we may not be getting it until January 2023, at the earliest. It’s certainly possible that this will change, but we have to move forward with a certain expectation so we don’t get disappointed.

As for what else we know about season 10, it’s absolutely going to feature Reddington battling against some former Blacklisters based on the finale cliffhanger. We could see a lot of familiar faces back in action! Unfortunately, two faces we will not be seeing are Laura Sohn and Amir Arison; these two exited the show at the end of season 9 and for now, there are no plans for Park or Aram to return. Both will be missed and in the case of Aram, we’re talking about someone who was around since the very first season! It will take time to recover from this sort of loss.

Related – Want some other news on The Blacklist and what could be coming up?

Is there any one thing you are most excited to see on The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments below! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates and theories we don’t want you missing. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







