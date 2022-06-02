NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Our biggest request for Hetty

As many of you out there may have heard at this point, it looks as though Linda Hunt will most likely return as Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14. We don’t want to confirm anything until it actually happens, but we’ve got reasons aplenty to be hopeful that it’s going to happen.

As things currently stand, there are certainly some things that the character has to answer for. Most notably, she and Callen need to have some serious conversations about not just his past, but also her role in it. There was a lot of deep, painful, and emotional stuff that went down there. It’s not an easy thing to come to terms with, but we hope that we’ll see some sort of dialogue happen here.

While we 100% want some of these things to happen, the biggest thing we’re hoping for is reconciliation. These two characters have had at times a loving relationship and while there’s understandable tension, is there any way to heal? We saw Hetty present at Deeks and Kensi’s wedding, and we want to live in a world where she is there for Callen and Anna’s, as well! We know that she lives largely in a world of secrets and shadows, but some things need to come to a light, and there also needs to be at least a certain degree of healing.

Another reason why this is important? There’s a chance that NCIS: LA season 14 is the final one at CBS. While we certainly don’t expect Hetty to ever be around on a weekly basis again, it would be nice if she ends up having a larger presence closer to the end of the road here. She’s so important for the mythology of this team, and we can’t ever imagine them being anywhere near as good at their jobs without her.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right away

What do you most want to see for Hetty moving into NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to keep coming back; this is the #1 way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







