Better Call Saul season 6: Awesome peeks behind the scenes

Better Call Saul season 6 is currently on hiatus, and we’re sure that a lot of people know that already. July is when the series will return with the final six episodes and while you wait, why not take a fun few looks behind the scenes?

With a show of this sort of quality, one of the things that you can more or less guarantee is that there is love and care behind every little thing. That means making sure no detail is missed, and every part of the production is safe.

For one peek into this, all you have to do is see what executive producer Thomas Schnauz had to share on Twitter below!

Meanwhile, underground was on stage, in amazing set designed by Denise Pizzini & team, who brilliantly repurposed Nacho's oil tanker from 603 for stretch of sewer system. Why do that? Our budgets aren't huge, saves $$$. (& shout out to Steve Brown & crew for building this thing!) pic.twitter.com/53DrrYubEI — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) June 2, 2022

In the event that is not enough for you, why not also check out another video from Michael Mando! One of the things that is most iconic about his final episode is Nacho’s scene with the oil bath, and this is a really cool look into how all of that came together. We of course wish that Mando had stuck around longer, but at least he had a really awesome farewell, right! This was a chance to celebrate the character doing something heroic and honestly, we don’t get a lot of that within the greater Breaking Bad universe.

Just think about this scene this way: If the producers gave us something this cool early on this season, imagine what other awesome stuff they have saved for down the road.

What do you most want to see on Better Call Saul season 6 when the series comes back on the air?

