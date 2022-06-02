Dancing with the Stars season 31: Is a Tom Bergeron return possible?

Disney+ still has not announced a Dancing with the Stars season 31 premiere date and yet, the situation is far more curious than ever.

Yesterday, we reported the news that former showrunner Conrad Green is in advanced talks to return to the series in that same role. Nothing is 100% confirmed yet, but all signs point to the show heading in that direction. Green was the main boss of the ballroom competition from the beginning until season 18, and eventually Rob Wade took over the role, followed by Andrew Llinares the past few seasons. Co-host Tom Bergeron clashed with Llinares and was eventually dismissed; the past couple of seasons featured host and executive producer Tyra Banks.

How Green is back … so does that mean Tom will be, as well? We never thought a return for Bergon and/or Erin Andrews would be possible, but Tom did comment on Conrad’s return on Twitter this week (see the post below). He clearly still cares about the show regardless of whether or not he’s on it, but we would say not to assume anything as of now. Banks’ future on the show remains unclear, even though her performance was met with mixed reviews.

If Tom is even approached about coming back, we’re sure that one stipulation he’d have is making sure the show steers clear of divisive contestants. His sentiment towards Sean Spicer being on the show is one of the things that led to his exit.

For the record, Andrews has not commented on Green reportedly returning to the show, but she does not have as much experience working with him; she first became a permanent co-host in season 18, but was a contestant prior to that.

