The Boys season 3 episode 3: Is ‘Homelight’ really happening?

Just in case The Boys season 3 couldn’t get any more insane, episode 3 introduced us to something we absolutely did not want: “Homelight.”

What was this episode a fundamental reminder of? Well, it starts with the fact that while Starlight may want the power that comes with being the co-leader of the Seven, there is one thing she absolutely does lack: Leverage. She just doesn’t have the ability to make the decisions she wants, and it’s for a wide array of reasons.

First and foremost, let’s talk Supersonic. She didn’t want her ex being in the Seven, largely because she knew how unsafe it was for him. Yet, it’s what Homelander wanted, and he also indicated that he didn’t care if she released the plane video. After all, if the public turned on him, he would just turn around and destroy much of what they loved. He’d prefer to be a hero, but he had no problem becoming a villain.

The other problem surfaced here courtesy of Hughie. What he has discovered thanks to Butcher and Grace Mallory is that there could be a weapon out there capable of destroying Homelander. The challenge is that they don’t have all the information yet! Unfortunately, that means that they need her to buy them some time and keep Antony Starr’s character from going off the deep end (deep pun intended here). She has to stay in the Seven, even though doing so is dangerous.

Who wants to bet now that Hughie is going to have a few things to say about Homelight now, even if his advice is the fundamental cause of it?

What did you think about The Boys season 3 episode 3, especially when it comes to Starlight and Homelander

