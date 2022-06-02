Legacies season 4 episode 19 spoilers: The last before series finale

Next week on Legacies season 4 episode 19, you will see what is clearly going to be a pivotal story. This is, after all, the penultimate one! The series finale is airing on June 16, and it’s going to be a huge, emotional hour. After all, there are rumors aplenty of Klaus coming back in that!

Before the finale gets here, though, we’re going to see a really emotional episode with a lot packed into it. The title here is “This Can Only End in Blood,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) presents a challenge to Ken (guest star Luke Mitchell), which he has to accept. Cleo (Omono Okojie) is set on revenge. The Super Squad prepares for the battle of their lives. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) has some unexpected visitors. The episode was written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#415). Original airdate 6/9/2022.

We do at least think that the story has been set up well when it comes to the showdown with Ken. We’re closing in on what is going to be now a really epic final chapter of the show, so what better way to do that than feature Hope squaring off against a god?

We’re anticipating some major surprises already here, and at this point, we wouldn’t expect anything else. Remember that the finale of Legacies has to be about more than just a send-off to this show; it also needs to be for The Vampire Diaries and The Originals at the same exact time. That’s a lot of history to pay off, but at least they learned in advance that the end could be here.

