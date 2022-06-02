Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be venturing out into the wilderness and learning more about these characters soon?

There’s no denying that this show is one of the best network crime dramas out there, and it brings a lot to the table week in and week out. However, it’s also one that has a substantial summer hiatus, just like the majority of other broadcast shows out there. There is no installment tonight and odds are, you’ll be waiting for a few more months at least to see what’s going to be coming up next.

When is the earliest you can expect to see Big Sky back? Given the way that ABC tends to schedule their premieres, we are more than likely three months away from getting the show back. Late September is the standard start time, and it’s also when the show would benefit more from some lead-ins down the road. ABC has a comedy lineup that is airing before the Katheryn Winnick – Kylie Bunbury drama, and that is when those shows will also be back.

Hopefully, a more formal premiere date will be announced at some point over the next couple of months, and absolutely this is something we’re very-much excited to discuss.

Story-wise…

We don’t think there’s much debate as to what the most appealing thing about season 3 is. It has to be the arrival of Jensen Ackles! The Supernatural alum has signed a one-year deal to be on the show as Beau, and we’re excited to learn more about what he will contribute to this world. While we’ve seen a brief appearance from him already, odds are there is more going on here than meets the eye. That’s something we have to prepare for.

