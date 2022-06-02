Is Siesta Key new tonight on MTV? More on the season 5 future

Is Siesta Key new tonight on MTV? Are we going to be diving into more of this world and some familiar faces we’ve grown so attached to?

Unfortunately, for the time being the answer is a clear “no.” There is no new episode tonight and beyond just that, there’s no clear indication as to when or even if Siesta Key will be back. Are we hopeful? Sure, but this is a complicated issue. MTV is currently in need of more programming that isn’t just repeats of the same stuff time and time again. We also know, though, that they are rebooting some of their shows. Siesta Key is in a pretty strange spot when it comes to the network’s programming as a whole. It’s not so old that it needs to be a full-on revival; however, it’s also no longer new or fresh in the same way as some other shows.

We’ll continue to be excited for what the future holds here, provided that there is a future. There is a lot that can be explored here still when it comes to relationships, just like there’s also more new faces who could eventually turn up.

Provided that this show does come back down the road, you’re probably going to be waiting a good while. The earliest we could envision the show coming back is late this year, since everyone would need to get back together and film more episodes. That’s not an easy thing to get together, even if a show like Siesta Key takes longer to turn episodes around than some others that are out there.

While you wait for news here, we know that MTV has plenty of other shows coming up, including more of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and another spin-off to the popular franchise, as well.

