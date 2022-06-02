The Orville season 3 episode 2 air date, preview: ‘Shadow Realms’

Following the events of today’s big premiere, it makes sense to want more on The Orville season 3 episode 2. What lies ahead here?

If you love this show, regardless of it being on Fox or now Hulu, you probably know already that they don’t tend to give much away in advance. A lot of the stories are standalone in nature, though they do have a few character-based common threads. What we can tell you right now is that episode 2 is titled “Shadow Realms,” and it is airing next week. This is all Hulu has revealed right now per the official synopsis:

The Orville explores a mysterious region of space.

That feels like it could be almost any episode of this show, and of course we tend to think that there’s more going on here than is first clear.

Are we getting an episode a week the rest of the way?

Odds are, that is going to be the case. While we know that a lot of streaming services benefit greatly from putting a lot of their episodes on the air at once, that’s not something we think is true here. The Orville is a show that really should be savored, and we don’t think there’s all that much of a benefit that comes with throwing too much of it online without some space in between.

Also, Hulu probably needs those monthly subscriptions to help pay for this season! If you hadn’t gotten the drive from the episode today, this is a really expensive show to put together — they’re making the most of that budget, but it doesn’t really change anything.

For those wondering, we are approaching New Horizons as though it is the final season of the show; we’d love to see more, but nothing is close to guaranteed there.

