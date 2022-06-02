Hacks season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO Max? The latest

Following today’s season 2 finale, can you expect a Hacks season 3 renewal over at HBO Max? Or, are we at the end of the road? We have a feeling that a lot of people are going to 100% want more of the Jean Smart comedy, and for good reason. She is fantastic in it, and we tend to imagine that there’s always going to be more story to tell in this world as long as she is leading the way.

Unfortunately, this is where we now have the bad news: Nothing has been decided insofar as a season 3 goes. Or, if it has, the streaming service hasn’t announced it yet. They are clearly making us sit around and wait for some of that news to come out.

At this point, it does seem reasonably inevitable that we’re going to see more of this show. Nothing else makes a whole lot of sense! Hacks is a series that garners HBO Max a lot of attention and we tend to think that whenever they do chose to end it, they’ll make some sort of final-season announcement in advance. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense to suddenly cancel a show this important to them.

So provided that we do get a season 3, when could it be back? That’s a good question, and the earliest we’d imagine it is mid-to-late 2023. It takes a little bit of time to put a show like this together, but we don’t think that they’re going to make anyone wait a substantial period of time. We’re talking about a show at this point that likely won’t be stalled out by the global health crisis — we did see a lot of shows face some significant delays with that for a good while.

