Is The Flight Attendant new this week over on HBO Max? After everything we saw last week, it makes total sense to want more.

As for whether or not we’ll get more? That’s a totally different story. We should start things off with this simple fact: There is no new episode today on the streaming service. Last week was the season 2 finale, and there is a reasonably good chance it ends up being the series finale at the same time. No decision has been made in regards to the future right now, and there’s a chance that we won’t be hearing anything more for quite some time.

Our hope is, of course, that over the next few months, everyone could get together and realize that they are excited for the idea of making more of this show! However, the #1 person who matters here is star / executive producer Kaley Cuoco, and she also seems the most hesitant about moving forward. After two seasons of playing Cassie and the rigors of this job, she made it clear recently that she may not want to do anything else in this world.

Do we think that there’s plenty of story still to tell for season 3? Absolutely. Just think about some of the possible threads that are out there. We know that you could explore Cassie’s sobriety now that she better understands what it really means, or if she is starting to feel a little more secure as an asset. How much could Max and Annie be involved now? What other big-name guest stars could you get?

If this does end up being the end, we more than understand the idea behind that. You never want to overstay your welcome in the world of TV, and absolutely we think the series left most of the cast in a good place.

