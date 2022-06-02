The Blacklist season 10: Will a 22-episode order still happen?

Many of you out there have likely heard the not-so-fun news already that The Blacklist season 10 is not premiering until 2023. It’s a long time to wait! NBC just has plans for the rest of the fall, and that includes airing comedies in the place of the James Spader drama.

So does this later date mean any significant change to the episode count? Is that something to be explicitly concerned over? It does feel like this is a chance to dive into that further…

Have you watched our full review for The Blacklist and its big season 9 finale? If not, you can check that out below! We’ll have more reviews and theories coming on the show, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure you don’t miss out on them.

The first thing that we should note here is there isn’t too much to worry about. Early indications suggest that we will still have a full season, which hopefully will come out to 22 episodes. Things can always change down the road, and that’s of course why we don’t lock to lock anything in with a permanent market.

If we do get 22 episodes, NBC has made it work before where the show comes back in January and still ends in May. Think back to season 6! That year, there was a two-night premiere and then some instances where two hours aired across a single night. It’s more than possible that we see something similar here; as a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if it doesn’t happen. While we know that season 8 extended into June, as a general rule we don’t think NBC wants that to happen a lot of the time. However much Blacklist we get, odds are they will cram a lot in. We just wish we would get more info on all of this soon … but the reality is, we won’t. Patience will be required here.

Related – Will we meet a new FBI agent on The Blacklist soon?

How do you think the story will play out moving into The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and theories below! After you do just that, stick around for other updates and theories we don’t want you missing. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







