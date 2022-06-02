NCIS season 20: Star Wilmer Valderrama teases big announcement

Is there something big coming from the world of Wilmer Valderrama soon? Based on what the NCIS star posted recently to Instagram, that seems to be the case!

If you look below, you can see the actor make it clear that there is a big announcement coming, one that is probably tied to his WV Enterprises. Could this be related to the long-running CBS procedural? It’s possible, but we already know that the show is coming back for season 20. There’s also been zero indication that he’s leaving, and it definitely does feel like there is more story to tell from Nick Torres.

So what else could this be? It’s certainly possible that there’s something more that we’re going to learn about a project he is developing — it could be Zorro (which he’s working on with Disney) or something new altogether. Either way, we’re always happy to get more of Wilmer, which we also know we’re going to do on That 90’s Show when that premieres on Netflix down the road.

When it comes to NCIS in particular, we don’t see too much in the way of major news breaking there for a good while. Filming will most likely not kick off until July and after that, we’re looking at a premiere date in either September or early October.

What do you want to see happen with Wilmer Valderrama on NCIS moving forward, in addition to his other projects?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

