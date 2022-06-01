NCIS season 20: What is ahead for Jimmy Palmer, Jessica Knight?

As you wait for NCIS season 20 to premiere on CBS this fall, are you curious to learn about the future of Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight? We know that we are…

Before we get any further into talking about this relationship, we know already that there’s one thing that excites us about the two. We’re actually going to see some of it play out! It had almost become a running joke on this show that relationships had to be secret and just from that vantage point alone, we’re unbelievably grateful to see that the writers are going to be changing course.

So now that the two are actually together, what does that mean we will see? We don’t think that this is going to turn into some sort of romantical melodrama where they whisper sweet nothings every week; this isn’t that sort of show. However, we do think we’ll get some flirty moments and see maybe a date or two. A lot of their lives away from the team will probably be off-camera, but there are some things we absolutely want to see.

Take, for example, a double-date with them alongside McGee and Delilah. Wouldn’t that be fun? It’d be great to see how they react to seeing such an established relationship. Meanwhile, we’d also want to see Victoria back for an episode, as well. Jessica was clearly nervous around her in season 19, probably because she cared about her dad and wanted to make a good impression. How would she react now?

We don’t think that anything between these two needs to be rushed at all, and it probably will not be. This is a show that’s always been about a slow ride, and that won’t change here — even if these two are together.

Where do you things are going to go for Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight?

