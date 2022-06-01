The Challenge: All Stars season 3 episode 5: Beth Stolarczyk quits; why?

Today brought us The Challenge: All Stars season 3 episode 5 over at Paramount+, and with that came another couple of exits.

Also, it brought us one of the more surprising exits of the season as Beth Stolarczyk chose to drop right in the middle of a showdown with Jonna. Why? She seemed off-balance from the start, and when she thought MJ was giving her competitor a little bit of help, that seemed to propel her further into making this particular choice.

The frustrating thing about Beth’s arc is that she literally just arrived on the show and now, she’s gone. Why couldn’t someone else have stepped into the role? Maybe some people will be happy that more people who were there from the start still are; we suppose it doesn’t really matter why Beth left so much as the fact that she’s gone. She may have ended up losing to Jonna anyway.

For those wondering, Yes Duffy is also now gone from the competition — things move rather quickly on the All Stars version of the show and honestly, they have to. This series doesn’t quite have the shelf life or the legs of the flagship, but there is a lot of great casting here. Also, you get that hit of nostalgia. There is a lot of the competition left to go and at this point, it’s way too early to make some sort of good determination as to who is going to win. Let’s just sit back and enjoy the ride for however long that we can.

By the end of this season, whoever comes out on top is really going to deserve it. Let’s just hope for more betrayals, more drama, and maybe a few more surprises along the way.

What did you think about the events of The Challenge: All Stars season 3 episode 5?

