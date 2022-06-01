Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? We know that this is the sort of show we want to see around week in and week out. There’s so much drama to get into here, especially when it comes to learning more about all of these characters and their future.

It goes without saying but based on the end of this past season, the person we’re 100% the most concerned about is Gary. Just think about the way that this past season ended! his cancer is back and in the end, we have to wait and see if the character is going to end up being okay. He’s already recording videos to his and Maggie’s unborn baby, recognizing that he wants to be a part of their life even if he is not there to see it all first-hand. Our heart goes out to him, and we have to prepare ourselves for any and all outcomes moving forward.

Now, we must express the bad news: There is no installment tonight. The end of season 4 was two weeks ago and at the time of this writing, there is no official premiere date. There’s also not going to be one announced anytime soon. Because this show is not on the fall schedule, you can’t expect the network to reveal anything until we get around until at least September or October.

If we are still getting a season somewhere in the 18-20 episode range, we do think it’s pretty likely that the show will come back in January; from there, we’re more than likely just going to have fewer breaks the rest of the way.

