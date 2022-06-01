Call the Midwife season 12: Writer Heidi Thomas receives enormous honor

We know that we’re going to be waiting for some time to see Call the Midwife season 12; so while we wait, why not celebrate a big honor?

In a post on Twitter today, the BBC series confirmed that showrunner Heidi Thomas will be the recipient of an OBE in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Honours list, for her services to drama as a part of this show. It is an absolutely tremendous honor, and one that is well-warranted when you consider some of Thomas’ efforts over the course of the past several years.

Call the Midwife is not just some ordinary television program at this particular moment in time; it’s a bit of an institution. It receives strong viewership throughout the UK, but also all over the world. The stories told here are emotional and at times heartbreaking; yet, in the end we do see this mostly as a story about heroism, and about how far the doctors and nurses of Nonnatus House are willing to go in order to help mothers in need.

In a statement, here is what Thomas had to say about being the recipient of something so important:

“I was so surprised and thrilled to hear I’d be receiving this honour. It’s going straight on the mantelpiece in Nonnatus House! It’s an absolute joy to work on Call the Midwife, and telling stories about people whose lives have otherwise gone unnoticed is a privilege. I feel as though the OBE shines a little bit of light on all of them, and that is just lovely.”

While we wait for Thomas to receive this honor, remember that Call the Midwife will return to BBC One and PBS later this year with a Christmas Special. After that, season 12 proper will mostly likely premiere in January in the UK. We imagine we’ll have a lot more to share on this in due time, so stay tuned!

