Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Will Chandra Wilson return as Miranda Bailey?

As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 19, why not go ahead and ask one of the big questions tied to Miranda Bailey right now?

At the end of the season 18 finale, the writers did something that we never expected they would in a million years — after all, we saw Chandra Wilson’s character quit the hospital! It’s very well possible that this is not some permanent goodbye, but it is at least something that shakes up the foundation for at least a little while. We imagine that in the near future now, we’re going to see Meredith Grey try to run things while we see Bailey rest, recover, and figure things out.

It’s abundantly clear to us that Miranda’s facing one of the most troubling periods of her life. She put so much into the residency program at the hospital; having it stripped away is like ripping out a piece of her soul. Given her history of heart problems, it’s a good thing for her to walk away if she thinks that this is the right choice for her right now.

Just know this: Just because Bailey is gone from the hospital professionally doesn’t mean she is gone from the show. It’s been almost a week now since the end of season 18 and in that time, there has been zero public reporting that Wilson is gone from the show. With that in mind, we tend to think she’s back. She’s still friends with the other doctors and beyond that, there is her relationship with Ben Warren. Potentially, we could see a really fascinating story for Bailey coming up as she tries to figure out a new path forward, and we’ll see how that ends up involving the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (provided that it does at all).

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

Are we going to be seeing Chandra Wilson back as Miranda Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







