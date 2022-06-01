Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Do we have more new episodes to look forward to in the reasonably near future?

The first order of business is remind you that there will, in fact, be more of the Jason Beghe police drama coming later on down the road. Unfortunately, you aren’t going to have a chance to see it tonight. Last week marked the epic season 9 finale and because of that, we’re now embarking on what is a long and pretty-tiresome hiatus. There won’t be any more of the show until at least late September or, potentially, early October. The specific date will depend on whatever the network decides over the course of the next few months.

Story-wise, we imagine that a big part of season 10 early on is going to be about none other than Hank Voight and his current state of mind. What’s going on with him in the aftermath of Anna’s death? We tend to think that this is not something he’s recovered from already, and he may not figure out how to best do that for at least a short period of time. He will rely on other members of Intelligence for sure, but also some of his own experience dealing with trauma. This is far from the first person in his life he’s lost, which is probably what makes a good bit of this so difficult.

As for some of the other characters, isn’t it high time to give us happy stuff for Burgess and Ruzek? We know that this show is a drama and because of that, there is inherently this pressure to make everything as dark as possible all the time. We are here to fundamentally say that this doesn’t have to be the case. Why not give them happiness at home and focus the drama elsewhere?

