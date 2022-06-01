Law & Order: SVU season 24: David Graziano named new showrunner

We knew that Law & Order: SVU season 24 was looking to replace showrunner Warren Leight. Now, that wait is finally over.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, former Coyote showrunner David Graziano has been officially tapped for that role. Graziano comes on board the record-breaking show with a tremendous amount of credits to his name, having worked in top positions on American Gods, Jack Ryan, What/If, and Terra Nova. However, he’s a bit of a surprising choice in that the Dick Wolf universe often hires more from within. A lot of the showrunners across the One Chicago / Law & Order world either worked as a showrunner or an EP/writer on one of the other shows beforehand. This is someone who could have a fresh perspective and odds are, David already has a clear vision for what he wants to do with the Mariska Hargitay drama.

Leight’s departure, for those who do not know, is tied mostly to him needing a break after his second stint in the role on SVU, one that included guiding the series through the global health crisis. He’s certainly deserved some time away.

Graziano is also the second new showrunner within the world of Law & Order overall, as SVU co-executive producer Bryan Goluboff is going to be taking on the role over on Organized Crime. That should work rather well, given that he already has a good understanding of Elliot Stabler and his present relationship with one Olivia Benson.

We imagine that over the next several weeks, new stories will be plotted out for the entirety of the franchise; meanwhile, we expect that the shows will premiere in either late September or early October.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on SVU right now

What do you want to see from Law & Order: SVU season 24 when it does come on the air?

Go ahead and let us know below! After you do just that, be sure to also keep coming back to score some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







