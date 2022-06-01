Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How will Apple TV+ roll out episodes?

It’s one thing to wonder about the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date; it’s another altogether to think about how and when Apple will air each episode.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past few years of streaming services rising in power, it’s that very few of them do anything consistent when it comes to airing their episodes. Some, like Netflix, premiere all of their episodes at once. Hulu, meanwhile, has taken to a model where they air the first two or three episodes together, and then put one on a week from there on out. HBO Max often does something similar.

When you look back at the first season of Ted Lasso, we saw that Apple TV+ premiered the first few episodes at once before shifting to a once-a-week model. However, for season 2, they shifted and aired one episode a week for the entirety of the run. Why do that? A lot of it may be tied to the simple fact that they knew they had viewers at that point. When they know that they’ve got people watching, there’s a little less pressure on them to scramble and try to give people everything at once.

Also, we can’t forget that financially, it makes sense for Apple to try and spread these episodes out as much as humanly possible. This is, after all, the best way to ensure that people keep paying each month for their subscription.

Odds are, we’re going to see weekly episodes when the show most likely premieres this fall. That means that we’ll likely get a few months’ worth of stories, and also a chance to see the series extend close to the holiday season (not that we’re getting another Christmas episode — it’s going to be hard to top the one that they already did).

