The Boys season 3 spoilers: Antony Starr teases big Homelander scene

Can you believe that The Boys season 3 premiere is almost here? We’ve been waiting eagerly to learn a little bit more about what’s next for Homelander and all of the other morally-bankrupt heroes at the start of this show. Luckily, we’ll find that out in just a matter of days.

So as we are in the throws of this last bit of waiting, let’s hear from the man behind Homelander himself! Antony Starr is absolutely brilliant in this role, to the point where there was even some Emmy buzz for his take on the character in the past.

Speaking in a new feature over at GQ, Starr revealed that for this upcoming season in particular, he got to chime in here and there on some big moments — including one that let him explore some really surprising avenues of who Homelander is:

[There] was a scene that came up that offered an opportunity to get as psychologically insane and deep as we could probably go with this guy. It wasn’t there initially, but I read this scene and I had this idea. I took it to Eric and he was like, ‘Yep, love it.’ It is probably one of the most surreal scenes I’ve ever done.

We tend to imagine that a lot of this upcoming scene is going to be shocking, mostly because almost everything tied to this character is. He’s going to be at a strange, vulnerable spot at the start of this season anyway, as he struggles to get people to trust him following his relationship to Stormfront.

