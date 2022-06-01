CSI: Vegas season 2 will have more episodes than season 1

While there is no premiere date as of yet for CSI: Vegas season 2 on CBS, we can go ahead and tell you this: The network is banking big on the project. How much so? Let’s just say that they are ordering significantly more episodes than we got the first time around.

Speaking recently to TVLine, CBS Entertainment boss Kelly Kahl had the following to say on the subject:

“We have not done a final tally yet, but it’s going to be more than 13 [episodes] … After we set the schedule, then we populate the schedule and figure out how many we need of each show. And that’s what we’re in the process of doing right now.”

We already know that season 2 of the crime drama will look very much different than the first go-around. Consider that, in part, of both Jorja Fox and William Petersen leaving behind the characters of Sara and Grissom. Their returns were designed mostly to get people back engaged in the format and now, we tend to imagine the show will be more about some of the newcomers — the next generation of crime-solvers. While season 1 was not a huge ratings performer on CBS, we know the franchise is an international brand and they can also stream it on Paramount+ and generate even more income for themselves.

We don’t necessarily think that CSI is going to expand to some three-show franchise again, but absolutely we think that there’s going to be more stuff coming down the road for at least this show. Odds are, you will get it back in either late September / early October and we’ll see where things go from there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to CSI: Vegas

What do you most want to see when it comes to CSI: Vegas season 2 when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







