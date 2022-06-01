Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 12 spoilers

Is Kung Fu new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be getting more of this story at some point in the fairly-near future? If you are wondering about this sort of thing, absolutely we are here to lend a helping hand.

Unfortunately, the news that we must start off with here is of the less-than-pleasant variety. After all, there is no new episode set to premiere tonight. We’re on a one-week break, and the show will return on June 8 with a story titled “Alliance.” This is a big one for a multitude of reasons, with the biggest being that it will set the stage for the finale.

Want more news about both of the remaining episodes this season? You can see the promo for a small glimpse, and the attached synopses offer up some additional insight…

Season 2 episode 12, “Alliance” – ALL HANDS ON DECK – With Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) on the verge of making his final move, Nicky (Olivia Liang) enlists all the help she can get in order to stop him before it’s too late. But when an unexpected discovery threatens to derail their efforts, the team will be forced to prepare for what may be a losing battle. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#212). Original airdate 6/8/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 13, “The Source” – BLOODLINES – Nicky (Olivia Liang) teams up with an unexpected ally and sets out on a dangerous mission to take down Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan) once and for all. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#213). Original airdate 6/15/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

In case you didn’t know…

The writers room is already at work at season 3! If you do love Kung Fu, you can sit back, relax, and know that a lot of the best is very much still to come.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu season 2 episode 12?

Are you sad that there is no episode on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

