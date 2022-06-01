Yellowstone season 5: Kelly Reilly discusses high expectations

As we start to build towards Yellowstone season 5, one thing is abundantly clear: The bar has been set super-high for what’s ahead. That’s inevitable when you think about what happened with season 4; the show became one of the biggest hits in all television! There are multiple spin-offs and prequels in the works, and all of this makes us think that there are bigger and crazier things ahead.

Of course, high expectations can be something that a lot of people fear; that just doesn’t seem to be the case in this instance with Kelly Reilly.

In a new interview with The Wrap all about season 5, here is just some of what the actress behind Beth Dutton had to say:

“Who knows where we’re going this season, but I know it will be exciting … The fact that we’re working for an audience of this many people gives us a lot to live up to.”

For Beth in particular, we think the early part of season 5 is going to revolve around her trying to solidify what she wants the future of the ranch to look like. That may mean convincing her father to stay in the Governor’s race, or finding someone else to serve as a puppet. She’s also likely going to use Caroline Warner and what she knows about Market Equities against them; then, she’ll have some personal time with Rip. She’s shown herself capable of balancing all of this before and odds are, she will do this again.

