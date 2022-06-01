Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4 preview: The Leia, Reva twist!

As we prepare ourselves for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 4, one thing feels abundantly clear: Princess Leia is in trouble!

Granted, we know that the child is going to find her way out of this still in one piece, but how do the storytellers go from point A to point B here? That’s a part of what makes things so interesting.

For Obi-Wan, his main focus now is finding Leia at all costs. That’s not going to be easy since he’s facing off against a whole Empire. He’s also run into Vader now, and we don’t think we have to say all that much about either his power or influence at this point. He’s as dangerous as they come and it’s yet another obstacle he needs to dodge. Everyone is going to be hunting him at this point.

What makes things so interesting at the moment is that we’re halfway through the season and yet, we’ve already seen a lot of what we thought we’d be getting closer to the finale. We imagined for a long time that we’d see Obi-Wan and Vader square off, but we didn’t think that this is something that would happen until we got around to the finale. Things have already moved at a far more rapid pace than we anticipated; that is both exciting and terrifying all at once.

