And Just Like That season 2 spoilers: Expect a lot more of Che

As we get ourselves prepared for And Just Like That season 2, there’s one big thing that you should know: The writers aren’t moving away from Che at all.

There’s no denying that this character, played by Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez, was polarizing. Much of it had to do with the relationship between them and Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda. We think a lot of it had to do with a personal perception of who Miranda was, plus everything we had seen from her in the original Sex in the City. Now, we are seeing this character go in a different direction. It’s a jarring change, especially since there’s also so much we don’t know about Che.

We can’t speak to whether people will like this character more or less in season 2; yet, it is clear that there’s a lot more about them coming. Speaking to Variety in a new piece, here is some of what showrunner Michael Patrick King had to say about the subject:

“One of my burning passions about Season 2 is Che … I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really.”

We imagine that much of Miranda’s season 2 arc is going to now be about this relationship, which should be full of all sorts of his and lows. There’s a good chance that she realizes that this was a huge mistake, and one that she can’t walk back. Yet, she may have also thought staying in her last life was a mistake if she was unhappy. Suffice it to say, this is all complicated. Many matters of the heart are.

