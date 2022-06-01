Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 3: James Earl Jones back as Vader

Entering Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1, we hoped that we would hear the voice of James Earl Jones once more as Darth Vader. After all, he has one of the most iconic voices in the history of cinema, and we know this is the sort of character who no one takes lightly.

Given that Jones is 91 years old, there was never any guarantee that he would do this once more. Yet, it has happened, and for that we are very grateful.

Watch our latest Obi-Wan Kenobi video now – Be sure to dive into everything that we had to say below. After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for every episode this season.

We first heard the voice of Jones today as Vader interacted with Moses Ingram’s character of Reva, who has very much been intent on hunting Obi-Wan Kenobi down. Her end goal here is to gain favor with the Sith Lord, and to perhaps surpass the Grand Inquisitor along the way.

Of course, we don’t think that episode 3 is going to be the last time that we hear Jones’ voice through the entirety of this series. Eventually, we are expecting something more from Vader and Obi-Wan as we prepare for some sort of final showdown — we already got a LOT more of it in episode 3 than we were expecting.

Remember that Hayden Christensen is also going to continue to be a part of Obi-Wan Kenobi as Anakin — or, Vader when he’s not wearing the mask. Both of them will end up playing an essential role here. The hard thing to process is that at the conclusion of today’s episode, there are only three more in the remainder of the season. That’s then it, and we have to wait and see if anything else happens with this character.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Obi-Wan Kenobi right now

What did you think about James Earl Jones coming back as Darth Vader on Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







