Is The Flash new tonight on The CW? We know that the writers are setting up for the last big Graphic Novel of the season. Also, we know that it’s got potential to be epic. There’s a lot that we still don’t know about it, but it definitely feels like another speedster is going to be involved!

Unfortunately, we won’t be finding out too much more about this story tonight. There is no new episode on the network, and we are in the midst of a brief, one-week hiatus. The plan appears to be to have season 8 return to the air on June 8, so all things considered, this isn’t that long of a wait. We just hope that there are some great things coming on the other side.

Based on the promo below, we know that we are seeing Tom Cavanagh back as Eobard Thawne! Barry will start to get paranoid after suspecting another speedster is in town and with that, he wants to make sure that the Reverse-Flash is still over at Lian Yu. (Isn’t that a nice callback to Arrow?)

To get a few more details on this next episode titled “Keep It Dark,” take a look at the season 8 episode 17 synopsis below:

DANIELLE PANABAKER DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) goes off the grid to look for answers about a new Meta in town. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) pulls out all of the stops at CC Citizen Media, to protect a source and a friend. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Emily Palizzi (#817). Original airdate 6/8/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We are about to dive head-first into the final arc of the season and if most recent indications are to be believed, this is probably going to be one of the biggest finales we’ve seen in years. After all, parts of it may have been planned as a potential series finale once upon a time.

