Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to dive a little bit deeper into Firehouse 51 in just a matter of hours?

We don’t think it will come as much of a surprise that we want to see more of this universe and these characters; unfortunately, it’s just not going to happen right now. Last week marked the end of season 10 and now, we kick off the months-long break until season 11 comes on the air. At least we know there’s stuff to be excited about … but also 100% nervous.

The biggest cliffhanger at the end of the finale was tied to Severide and Stella, who were clearly being watched as they headed off to the cabin following their wedding. Will someone barge right in and try to kill them? Or, is this more of a long game? There are a lot of different ways to think about this, but we certainly hope we aren’t seeing the story move in some form to a place where the two end up dead. That’d be the most depressing thing imaginable after such a pleasant finale.

As for some other possible stories, we’ll probably learn early on in season 11 whether Brett and Casey are still together. It’s abundantly clear that they are still in love, but we think that both of them are well aware of the fact that they will probably not stay together forever in this current situation. Casey can’t leave Oregon in the immediate future, whereas Brett has no intention of moving away from Chicago. They are stuck effectively between a rock and a hard place.

Odds are, we’ll get a formal premiere date for season 11 at some point in the next month or two — it’s also likely to be in either late September or early October.

