Why did Matthew Morrison leave So You Think You Can Dance and his position as judge? Days after news of his exit first broke, more reporting is starting to come out.

According to People Magazine, the Glee star was let go after an inappropriate relationship surfaced with a female contestant. Here is what a source had to say on the subject:

“They didn’t [sleep together], but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media … She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation.”

The source goes on to say that the contestant and Morrison never reportedly met up away from the set, but the messages still “crossed the line” for acceptable judge behavior.

In the statement that Morrison released about the exit, he admitted that he did not follow “competition production protocols,” which impeded his ability to judge things fairly moving forward. Fox will name a judge for the next phase of the competition moving forward, as there are some auditions that are already in the can. The hope in casting Morrison is that he would be able to bring his Broadway experience to the show and judge things from a showmanship standpoint. Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa has extensive dance experience and a young audience networks desperately want these days and while Stephen “tWitch” Boss can talk more about technique as someone long associated with the show’s brand.

From the start, the new three-person panel was meant as a reboot to a show that had seen declining ratings when it was last on the air. Now, on some level Fox is going to have to reboot again, though they will keep a certain part of the show in place and hope to retool on the fly.

