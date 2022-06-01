Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor defends Moses Ingram in new video

In a perfect world, today could have been an absolutely joyous one for Star Wars, Disney+, and the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi. After all, the show got off to the biggest launch in the streaming service’s history! That is no small thing when you think about some of what they’ve done over the past couple of years, and it speaks to the passion for the title character and continued interest in this universe.

Unfortunately, we’re not in said perfect world, and much of the joy of the series’ success has been clouded by the awful and offensive messages sent to Moses Ingram, who plays the nefarious (so far) Reva on the series. It has revealed an ugly side to parts of the fandom, one that has reared its head in the past, as well, back with The Last Jedi.

Watch our Obi-Wan Kenobi video now – Take a look below to see what we had to say about episode 2 in particular. After you do watch that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for every episode this season.

Earlier today, we shared an official response from Star Wars itself to some of the hateful comments coming in the direction of Ingram. Now, tonight the account posted a video featuring star Ewan McGregor. While he does speak about the record-shattering success of the series, he also defends Ingram for her work and her character from some of the online hate. He, like so many others out there, know that there is no place for it. Star Wars is a community that has so much love in it, so to see issues this surface are truly sad and hopefully, something that will change in many of the years to come.

Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive on Disney+ this Friday and of course, we will be back with more coverage of it then. If you do want to share your respectful thoughts on this situation when it comes to Moses Ingram, you can do that below. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







