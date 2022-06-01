The Mandalorian season 3: Pedro Pascal talks Grogu in the spotlight

While Pedro Pascal is technically the leading man on The Mandalorian, he’s well aware at this point of one of its primary selling points: Grogu. Whether you call him back his actual name, The Child, or Baby Yoda, this is clearly the focus of Disney+ and their whole marketing campaign for the show. He’s also popular enough that there’s merchandise all over the world for him.

For Pascal, it also probably doesn’t help that he spends the bulk of the series wearing a mask.

Watch our new Obi-Wan Kenobi video! Take a look below to see what we thought about episode 2 in particular. After you do watch that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’re covering that show weekly, and we’ll have more on The Mandalorian down the road.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment recently while at the big Star Wars Celebration, Pedro had the following to say about his partner-in-crime’s popularity, and how he never gets annoyed playing second fiddle in a lot of the press:

“I don’t get tired of it, actually … I think it helps a lot. I would say that I certainly do not feel a lack of love for Mando. And I think, if anything, it’s probably enhanced by the relationship that we have and the love that we all have for Grogu.”

Pascal has a pretty good point: A part of what made their reunion during The Book of Boba Fett so incredible wasn’t just seeing Grogu, but also Mando’s reaction to having him back. They formed such a great bond over the years, and we think a lot of this was accentuated further by Pascal himself growing more comfortable with doing some of these scenes. It can be a challenge working with a scene partner who isn’t 100% real … even if a real-life Grogu is a pretty fun thing to think about.

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres on Disney+ in February 2023. To get some other news all about the show, we suggest that you head over to the link here.

What do you want to see from Grogu and Mando in The Mandalorian season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







