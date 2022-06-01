Pistol season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Hulu?

Following the six-episode launch on Hulu today, can you expect a Pistol season 2 renewal to happen? Or, are we at the end of the road?

In general, we think there’s always going to be interest in more of the story of the Sex Pistols or, at the very least, some of the people involved in the band. Unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see more of it in the immediate future. This was planned by Danny Boyle and everyone involved to be a six-episode limited series, revolving around a very specific period of time. Nobody wanted to push things beyond that, and that’s probably for the better since it allows it to have more of a singular focus in a lot of ways.

So rather than anticipate a season 2 of Pistol down the road, we’d hope that the streaming service do something a little bit different here. Instead, find another great band to tribute and look back on! We know that this streaming service (and FX, who were ultimately behind this show) each have a tendency to do great shows in this sort of vein. We’ve seen a number of them over the years already! It really just comes down to getting the right creative visionaries involved and then giving them a chance in order to work their magic. The best biopics are also the ones where you can dive a little bit deeper into the headlines, and give people a slightly better understanding of what others are actually like. That is, after all, what makes The Crown one of the most-popular projects out there.

For now, just enjoy these six episodes of Pistol as they are, and don’t hold on to some sort of additional hope for episodes down the road. You’ll be setting yourself up for disappointment in that case.

