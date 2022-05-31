The Boys season 3: Jensen Ackles compares Soldier Boy, Dean

Come later this week, it’s fair to say that a LOT of people are going to be surprised by what we see from Jensen Ackles on The Boys season 3. Soldier Boy is not the sort of character he has played before; he’s got an enormous ego, takes part in some pretty shocking things, and he loves being a star.

Suffice it to say, this is not his Supernatural character of Dean Winchester, and that is also probably what made Jensen so interested in this part in the first place.

Speaking in an interview with USA Today, Jensen himself did his best to compare these two roles, including some super-topical stuff that Soldier Boy will hit on during this upcoming season:

Dean was the unlikely hero in flannel that you would walk by a million times on the street and never know. He was fighting the good fight in the shadows, whereas Soldier Boy, he pretends to fight the good fight in the spotlight. Much like Homelander, this is a guy who believes his own hype and battles with his insecurities and internal demons, and doesn’t do it very well. We’re dealing with a lot of toxic masculinity, and Soldier Boy definitely gets to embody that.

While there are going to be at least some similarities between Jensen’s version of Soldier Boy in the one in the comments, we don’t think it’s going to be a carbon-copy by any means. The show is probably looking more with character dynamics in mind here, and also what fits with the specific story that they’re telling. We’re pretty darn positive it will be crazy; otherwise, it wouldn’t be The Boys in any form!

