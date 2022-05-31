Stranger Things 4 episode 8: Show EP on enormous Volume 2

There’s a chance that you’ve seen the first seven episodes (or “Volume One”) of Stranger Things 4. So what’s coming on the other side of that? We know that there are two more episodes set to premiere in July, and they will have a tough task of wrapping up the story, at least for the time being.

With all of that spelled out, it almost feels a little weird to call these two stories episodes! We’re getting set to see some of the most epic installments yet for the show, and they may feel more like movies than anything you’re accustomed to seeing on the small screen. These also have the arduous task of setting the stage for season 5, the final batch of episodes that have to pay off everything. That’s not easy to do when you consider what has been set up over the years.

So what can we go ahead and say about these episodes? If nothing else, that they are both visually stunning and profoundly emotional. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what executive producer Shawn Levy had to say:

I’ll just tell you that we are hard at work on volume two. There’s so much being written as far as the runtimes of these episodes, and the hefty runtime of episode nine, in particular. Having seen both those finale episodes, they are as emotional as they are cinematic. Holy s–t, they are definitely a treat for the eyes, but they punch you right in the heart. So, that’s what I’ll say about that.

Beyond season 5, we know that the Duffer Brothers are also working on a spin-off! They haven’t said too much about it yet, but that’s at least one other interesting thing to anticipate down the line.

