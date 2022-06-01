America’s Got Talent: Is Singer Lee Collinson poised to be a big star?

If there is one thing that we’ve come to know over the years, it’s that singers fare extremely well on America’s Got Talent. Could Lee Collinson be the latest name you add to the list? It certainly feels like it!

One of the things that you notice about Lee right away is his humility. He comes across as quiet and humble, and we think that his music has a distinct singer/songwriter vibe that will go over well with a lot of people here in the United States. If you’re wondering why he is doing AGT as opposed to its UK counterpart (given that he hails from across the bond), it may be because he has some reality TV experience of his own over there. He previously appeared on Little Mix’s reality show The Search, so he is coming on board here with a little bit of an audience.

If you are upset for whatever reason that Lee already has some fans, remember that this is true for the bulk of America’s Got Talent over the past few years. At a certain point, the producers decided that they’d rather go for top-tier talent over undiscovered, diamond-in-the-rough acts; that may just because some of those are harder to find. Odds are, someone has told you how talented you really are these days long before you make it to the AGT stage.

Lee Collinson is at least a fresh face here in America, and he’s an extraordinary singer who seems to have the respect of the judges already. We’ve got a feeling that he will go a long way over the course of the season. A lot of it for him could come down to song choice, and picking the perfect tune at exactly the perfect time.

